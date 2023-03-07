Three restaurants across the Mississippi Coast cited in health department inspections

Three restaurants across the Mississippi Coast were cited by the Mississippi State Department of Health in early March.

They are:

Sugar Factory at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi, was Inspected by the health department Feb. 28 for a permit.

The restaurant and bar got Cs for:

No certified manager

Inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible

Hot and cold water not available with adequate pressure

Corrected during the inspection were food separated and protected and food contact surface cleaned and sanitized.

This is the only C since since the restaurant and bar opened in 2019

Thorny Oyster at 104 North Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis, was inspected Feb. 24 for a permit for its counter operation. It got a C for not being in compliance with variance specialized process.

Restaurants must have a HACCP or food safety plan approved by the health department if they serve certain foods that could be hazardous if not handled correctly, according to federal and state regulations.

A follow-up inspection was conducted March 3 and the restaurant was cited for not having the last inspection report posted. Corrected during the inspection was food contact surface cleaned and sanitized.

These were the first Cs since the restaurant opened in 2021.

Little Caesars at 19010 Pineville Road Long Beach, was inspected Feb. 6 for a permit and got a C for having no certified manager, a repeat offense.

A follow-up inspection on Feb. 23 resulted in another C for still having no certified manager and for not having the last inspection report posted.

These were the first Cs dating back to 2020.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated “A” if they pass the health department inspection, “B” if violations are corrected during the inspection, and “C” if the violations are critical.

Since Feb. 18 there have been 141 restaurants in South Mississippi that scored an A for no violations and 20 that got a B when violations were corrected during the inspection.