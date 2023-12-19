Three new restaurants arrive in Prattville; one chain spot closes

PRATTVILLE ‒ There’s been a restaurant shuffle going on in Prattville with one closing and three others opening.

Milo’s Hamburgers, in the 2300 block of Cobbs Ford Road closed Saturday. No one with the franchise could be reached for comment. A sign on the door stating the business was closed directed customers to the locations in Eastchase in Montgomery and Clanton.

Nothing Bundt Cakes, described as a bakery by the company, opened Cobbs Ford Village in the 2500 block of Cobbs Ford Road. That’s the same shopping center as Starbucks and Chipotle.

True to its name, the outfit sells bundt cakes in three sizes; the eight- and 10-inch normal-sized cakes and then the Bundlets, or personal-sized cakes, as well as Bundtinis by the Dozen, which are miniature, cupcake-sized cakes.

There are dozens of regular and custom or seasonal flavors to choose from. Prattville will be the eighth location in Alabama, joining bakeries in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Madison, Mobile, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is now open in Prattville.

Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders opened this week in the 1800 block of Sugar Exchange, between Panera Bread Co. and Outback Steakhouse. The Florida-based chain specializes in chicken tenders.

Along with salads and wraps, their menu includes cooked-to-order grilled, hand-breaded or sauced chicken tenders, which are all-natural, with no antibiotics, hormones, steroids or preservatives. Hugh Magoo's also features sandwiches made from chicken tenderloin, which is only 3 percent of the bird — the area they describe as the "filet mignon of chicken."

Huey Magoo's is now open in Prattville.

The G.O.A.T Bar and Grill has opened in the 260 block of Legends Parkway. The name stands from Greatest Of All Time, and the sports bars offers more than two dozens televisions for viewing and plans on having about 70 beers on tap.

The location is in the old Mellow Mushroom building and has been extensively remodeled. The menu includes burgers, wings sandwiches and appetizers.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Three new restaurants arrive in Prattville; one chain spot closes