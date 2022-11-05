The three-year returns have been fantastic for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 15% in the last quarter. But over the last three years the stock has shone bright like a diamond. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 435% in that period. As long term investors the recent fall doesn't detract all that much from the longer term story. The share price action could signify that the business itself is dramatically improved, in that time.

Since the stock has added US$474m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

See our latest analysis for Intra-Cellular Therapies

Because Intra-Cellular Therapies made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years Intra-Cellular Therapies has grown its revenue at 119% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. In light of this attractive revenue growth, it seems somewhat appropriate that the share price has been rocketing, boasting a gain of 75% per year, over the same period. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like Intra-Cellular Therapies can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, or even put it on your watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Intra-Cellular Therapies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 15% over one year. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 28% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Intra-Cellular Therapies .

But note: Intra-Cellular Therapies may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here