The three-year returns have been notable for Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ) share price is up 93% in the last three years, clearly besting the market decline of around 1.9% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 38% in the last year.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Scotgold Resources wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years Scotgold Resources saw its revenue grow at 159% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. The share price rise of 25% per year throughout that time is nice to see, and given the revenue growth, that gain seems somewhat justified. So now might be the perfect time to put Scotgold Resources on your radar. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Scotgold Resources stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Scotgold Resources' total shareholder return last year was 38%. That gain actually surpasses the 25% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Scotgold Resources on your watchlist. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Scotgold Resources has 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Scotgold Resources is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

