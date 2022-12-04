Three Rhode Island men arrested for catalytic converter thefts in Braintree, police say

A team of police officers and dispatchers is being praised for apprehending three Rhode Island men who police say stole catalytic converters from trucks parked at a Braintree business and caused more than $12,000 in damage on Halloween night.

Alberto Rivera, 22, of Cranston, Rhode Island and Kuron Mitchell, 23, and Richard Robinson, 32, both of Providence, Rhode Island, were each charged with 3 counts of Malicious damage to a motor vehicle; and one count each of trespassing, larceny over $1,200, and possession of a burglarious tool.

At 11 p.m. on Oct. 31, police responded to an alarm call from a business on Wood Road. Officers searched the property and surrounding areas, but could not locate anyone, police said.

About a half-hour later, another call came in and the alarm company could see several people on camera in the fenced-in yard, police said.

Multiple officers responded and formed a perimeter around the yard. Officers entered the yard by jumping the fence. Then, police said officers heard individuals on the other end of the lot jumping the fence to get out towards Chickatawbut Road.

Officers followed the sound of the suspects crashing through the woods, police said. Officers then came across six catalytic converters in a pile next to the fence.

State Police and Quincy Police were called to help establish a larger perimeter.

A Braintree officer on perimeter saw a suspect leave the woods and when confronted, attempted to run back into the wooded area. Officers entered the woods and found three suspects hiding down in the thick brush.

Two of the suspects were then taken into custody but a third attempted to run away again. Police said they apprehended this suspect after a brief struggle.

Officers discovered a Sawzall where two of the suspects were apprehended.

Recently, Braintree and many other communities across the state have been plagued by catalytic converter thefts.

In New Bedford on Saturday, police arrested three people in connection with stealing catalytic converters from motor vehicles on Riverside Avenue, police said.

Police say that Rivera, Mitchell and Robinson may be connected to other catalytic converter thefts in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois commended several police employees for their actions while working the night shift on Oct. 31. They are Sgt. Charles Bata, Officer Jennifer Zakowsky, Officer Christopher Horigan, Officer Sean Dias, Officer Patrick McLeod, Officer James Lindelof, Officer John Cole, Dispatcher Jason Dernier, and Dispatcher Danielle George. All have been nominated for the Police Award Certificate.

