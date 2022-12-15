Three Richmond County deputies arrested, charged with assaulting suspect

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested three Richmond County sheriff's deputies Thursday in connection to an assault of a suspect in custody.

On Nov. 10, the GBI initiated an investigation after a complaint was made that several deputies assaulted a detainee after transporting him to the law enforcement center. After completing the investigation, GBI informed the sheriff's office that three deputies were going to be charged and arrested:

Deputy Andrew Acosta is charged with simple battery and violation of oath of office by a public officer;

Deputy Quincy Cannon is charged with battery and violation of oath of office by a public officer; and,

Deputy Robert Wilson is charged with violation of oath of office by Public Officer.

Deputy files lawsuitFormer Richmond County deputy says superior verbally attacked him due to his race: Lawsuit

Augusta approves more stun gunsAugusta officials approve more stun guns for sheriff's office after man's death in October

Acosta, Cannon and Wilson have been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of an internal affairs investigation, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Acosta began his employment with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 20, 2021. Cannon began working for the sheriff's office on June 2, 2018. Wilson started on Dec. 3, 2016.

All three deputies were assigned to the road patrol division, according to the relesase.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Three Augusta deputies charged with assaulting suspect in custody