Three Richmond intersections to get new traffic signals
Starting in mid-February construction work is scheduled to begin at three key intersections throughout Richmond.
Starting in mid-February construction work is scheduled to begin at three key intersections throughout Richmond.
These organizational gems — starting at just $10 — will help tidy your home, one room at a time.
Also on mega markdown: a beloved cordless Inse vac for over $250 off, an HP laptop for under $200, real white gold-plated jewelry for less than $25, and more.
The league is moving forward after reaching an agreement with its players union.
You won't sacrifice comfort for a sleek silhouette — shoppers say these slacks are forgiving and easy to wear.
SkyTruth aims to change that with Cerulean, an orbital monitoring platform for coastal waters that spots not just oil slicks but the ships that produce them faster and with more certainty than ever before. The nonprofit organization has been around for more than 20 years, acting as a watchdog and advocate in situations like oil spills and conservation efforts. Satellite imagery has always been helpful in such cases, but it was only recently that the frequency and quality of the data starting becoming good enough to apply in close to real time.
Dacia turned its 2022 Manifesto battery-electric concept into the Sandrider, a V6-powerred buggy to compete at the 2025 Dakar Rally in the top T1+ class.
Google has today said its cloud region in South Africa is operational, coming a year after the tech giant picked Johannesburg as its first site in Africa. Cloud regions allow users to deploy cloud resources from specific geographic locations or closer to customers, and gives them access to several services including cloud storage, compute engine and key management systems. Google says the Johannesburg region will play an important role in providing the resources that businesses “need to scale, innovate and compete in the global marketplace.”
A study from the University of Hawai'i says 509 pedestrian lives would be saved every year in the U.S. with a maximum front fascia height of 49.2 inches.
Jones has yet to win a championship in three trips to the WNBA Finals. The Liberty franchise is also without a ring.
VinFast is running impressive lease deals on its VF 8 EV, with some caveats.
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold interest rates steady, but investors will be watching for any signs of when the central bank could begin cutting.
You can also wear it as a giant scarf or use it as a travel blanket — the possibilities are endless.
CEOs from some of the biggest social platforms will appear before Congress on Wednesday to defend their companies against mounting criticism that they have done too little to protect kids and teens online. The hearing, set to begin at 10 a.m. ET, is the latest in a long string of congressional tech hearings stretching back for years, with little in the way of new regulation or policy change to show for the efforts. The Senate Judiciary Committee will host the latest hearing, which is notable mostly for dragging five chief executives across the country to face a barrage of questions from lawmakers.
PayPal has begun company-wide layoffs, according to multiple reports, including an article published by The Information. It is not yet clear at the time of writing how many people will be affected by the job cuts but one source told TechCrunch it was expected to be in the “thousands.” Update: PayPal shared a letter that President and CEO Alex Chriss sent to employees today, confirming that 9% of staff would be affected by the job cuts "through both direct reductions and the elimination of open roles over the course of the year."
Jess Smith will lead the newest WNBA team when it enters the league officially in 2025.
Tennessee was fined $8 million in July for violations that happened under former football coach Jeremy Pruitt.
Arizona and Kansas State and Baylor and Utah already had games on the schedule before the Pac-12 teams moved to the Big 12.
Yes, it needs more than a quick rinse — and you'll enjoy your cup of joe more when you know it's coming from a germ-free pot.
Skip the expensive tax software this year. Learn how to get free tax filing from the IRS plus six other ways to file your taxes online for free.
Mahomes opens up about her parenting style and being an advocate for her two kids with food allergies.