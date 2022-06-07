Three Rivers man convicted of five assaults on girls ages 3-5 in Burr Oak

Demetrius Ivory, 45, will face life in prison after a St. Joseph County Circuit Court jury returned a verdict of guilty on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct Friday.

The three victims were ages 3 and 5 when the assaults took place in 2018 in Burr Oak.

Ivory, of Three Rivers, will be sentenced July 1 to a minimum of 25 years in prison. He was taken into custody and placed in the St. Joseph County jail until sentencing.

The jury deliberated for just over two hours Thursday. After a series of questions, visiting retired Circuit Judge Michael Smith sent jurors home for the night. Jurors deliberated less than an hour Friday before returning the guilty verdict.

Van Buren County prosecuting attorney Susan Zuiderveen handled the state's case, because St. Joseph County Prosecutor David Marvin was involved in the case before his election.

Jurors convicted Ivory of sexually assaulting three granddaughters of his girlfriend at her Burr Oak home September to November 2018.

At the trial, the three victims, now ages 7 and 9, gave details of the assaults, often short answers. A nurse who talked to the children told the jurors, "as children talk about (the events) more and more and more over time, sometimes their answers can be short," Zuiderveen said. "Because they've talked about it so much that they just kind of want to say it and just be done with it."

The grandmother typically left the visiting three girls with Ivory while she went to do laundry. The incidents took place in the bedroom, the girls testified. One girl told her mother in January 2019 that she did not want to go to her grandmother's because Ivory had been "nasty" to her, they said to a deputy during an interview.

The girl was interviewed later at a child assessment center in Ingham County. She told investigators that Ivory sexually assaulted her and her cousin at least five times. One cousin sat outside the door while the younger was attacked during at least one assault.

The first girl to report the attack said she told her grandmother what Ivory did to her, but the grandmother did not believe her and accused her of fabricating the story.

Ivory at first denied he was ever alone with the girl. He took the stand to deny anything improper happened.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Ivory convicted of five assaults on girls aged three to five years old