Three Rivers man sentenced to prison on 10th drunk driving conviction

A Three Rivers man was sentenced to prison on a felony drunk driving conviction.

BRANCH COUNTY - Jeremy Tomlinson, 41, of Three Rivers, was sentenced to 37 months to 15 years in prison Monday in Branch County Circuit Court for his 10th conviction for drunk driving.

Tomlinson pleaded guilty to felony operating under the influence of alcohol as a fourth-habitual offender.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien said, “Mr. Tomlinson just cannot seem to understand that you cannot drive a motor vehicle intoxicated.”

Tomlinson's first drunk driving conviction was in 2001 in Calhoun County. The state paroled him in November 2021 for his ninth conviction. He must still serve the remainder of that 18-month to 10-year sentence imposed in 2017 in St. Joseph County Circuit Court before he starts this new sentence.

Stempien added, “If you look through his criminal history, I think the longest prison sentence he’s ever had is 19 months, this almost doubles that prison sentence.”

Michigan State Police arrested Tomlinson passed out behind the wheel of his car in a driveway just off U.S. 12 on Feb. 15. His car was out of gas.

The woman who owned the Airview Drive home called her son about the suspicious car in her drive at midnight. He called 911.

Troopers said Tomlinson was unsteady on his feet and having difficulty answering simple questions.

Tomlinson had no comment in court.

