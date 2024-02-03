Three Rivers police looking for 2 who robbed bank

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking the public for help finding two people who robbed a bank Saturday morning in Three Rivers.

Around 11 a.m., officers with the Three Rivers Police Department were sent to N. Main Street near Moore Avenue after receiving reports about a bank robbery.

By the time officers arrived, the two robbers had taken off. It’s unclear how much money they got away with.

A police dog was called to the scene to try and track them. The dog led police to a nearby parking lot where the robbers are believed to have gotten into a vehicle.

A suspect in a Three Rivers bank robbery on Feb. 3, 2024. (Courtesy of the Three Rivers Police Department)

The first suspect is described as a medium-complected Black male. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 210 pounds. According to photos released by police, he was wearing a black shirt that read “It’s a hornet thing,” blue jeans, tennis shoes, a gray/white zip-up hoody and a backpack. He was also wearing a mask, gloves and what appeared to be sunglasses.

The second suspect is described as a light-complected Black male. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 250 pounds. According to photos released by police, he was wearing a green sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was also wearing a mask, gloves and what appeared to be sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269.467.4195 or the Three Rivers Police Department at 269.278.1235.

The robbery remains under investigation.

