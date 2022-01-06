Three Rivers woman arrested on multiple charges

A 32-year-old Three Rivers woman was arrested Tuesday when 116 grams of methamphetamine were found in her vehicle.

St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite said deputies conducted a traffic stop at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, for multiple traffic violations, on Haines Road, near South Fisher Lake Road, in Lockport Township.

During investigation, methamphetamine, $1,810 and paraphernalia used for the sale and distribution of meth were found inside the vehicle. The woman was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County jail and faces charges of possession with intent to deliver meth, fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, destruction of evidence and possession of a police scanner while committing a felony.

