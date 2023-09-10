Three robberies reported on DePaul's Lincoln Park campus
University officials say the incidents all happened within minutes, and one student was hit in the face.
University officials say the incidents all happened within minutes, and one student was hit in the face.
Since Quinn Ewers didn't have possession of the snap, any player on Texas' team could advance the fumble.
The Cougars delivered some déjà vu.
Baylor had a shot for a TD with one second left but its last-gasp pass fell incomplete.
The US Open Finals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's match against Aryna Sabalenka.
The acclaimed director opened up about the challenges of gaining entry to film festivals as a Black filmmaker.
Hollins' score came as Virginia honored Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry before the game.
Developer Steve Moser found code hidden within Uber's iPhone app for an offering that's reportedly codenamed "Chore."
In an attempt to reboot the global economy, central banks slashed interest rates to almost zero, resulting in an era of cheap money. First, it incentivized investors to fund promising (and, in many cases, not so promising) young tech companies. Over the past decade, a dizzying array of challenger banks, e-money services, digital wallets, and more have managed to claw market share away from the legacy incumbents.
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
In addition to Dave Portnoy feuding with a Massachusetts pizza shop and YouTuber Trisha Paytas fighting with Brianna Chickenfry, the staff has turned against their own. The post What’s going on with Barstool’s ‘Mean Girl’ podcast? appeared first on In The Know.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
The federal funds rate can indirectly affect student loan interest rates for better or worse. Here's what you need to know.
She claims this 2007 VHS tape alone could be worth nearly $6,000.
Djokovic is back for his 10th US Open final after missing last year's tournament. He'll have a chance to avenge a Grand Slam final loss regardless of his Sunday opponent.
Unprecedented flooding from extreme rainfall events on multiple continents around the world has left dozens dead and displaced thousands since the start of September.
From Oprah-approved joggers to anti-aging skin care, these are the scores I’m adding to my cart this weekend.
Nearly 4,000 five-star reviewers with mature skin have reached for this smoothing, skin-brightening serum.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise headed into Sunday.
Elon Musk says if he'd agreed to Ukraine's request for Starlink access during a planned drone attack on Russian ships, 'SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war.'