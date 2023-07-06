Three roommates charged for dumping woman’s body in the Bronx after drug binge: NYPD

Three roommates have been charged with dumping a woman’s body in a plastic storage bin near an MTA yard in the Bronx, police said Thursday.

It is believed, police said, that the suspects and the woman, Lauri Duffy, 31, were doing drugs together and that the suspects panicked after she died of an overdose. The official cause of death, however, has yet to be determined.

The suspects, Gilree Scott, 67, Dorine Plowden, 62, and Maxine Rodriguez, 59, were all charged Wednesday with concealment of a human corpse. All have previous drug arrests, police said, and lived together in the same apartment in a building on Furman Ave. near E. 236th St. in Wakefield.

Police said the trio and Duffy, who lived in Keyport, N.J., were doing drugs together at some point. Duffy’s body body was found found inside a 30-gallon barrel the afternoon of June 9, behind a home on Edson Ave., also in Wakefield and near an MTA yard.

The corpse was partly decomposed, police said.

A man who lives nearby said at the time he believed the bin had been there at least five days.

“People are always dumping things here and I thought it was that,” the man said. “It was a storage bin to put clothes and things in. It was dirty.”

“I didn’t think anything of it until police came.”