Three RT information sessions Feb. 27 at MCCC

MONROE — Learn about Monroe County Community College's respirtatory therapy program during three open houses/information sessions on Feb. 27.

Current MCCC students, prospective students with parents and adults are welcome to attend.

Sessions will be offered from 10-11:30 a.m., 1-2:30 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 27. All will take place in the Gerald Welch Health Education Building on the college's main campus, 1555 S. Raisinville Road. Pre-registration is necessary. To register, visit monroeccc.edu/rt and use the "RT Career Information Sessions" tab.

Other information sessions will be held March 28, April 13 and May 2.

Open house participants will learn about respiratory therapy careers, including job duties, employment outlook and classes needed to enter the program. Respiratory Therapy Program faculty will be available to answer questions. Prospective students can also earn a point toward admission into the program by attending.

The deadline to apply for the fall RT program is June 27.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

“The MCCC RT program is recognized as one of the best in the state of Michigan and the United States," said Helen Stripling, respiratory therapy program director. "We are a recipient of the Distinguished Credentialing Success Award from the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care and 100 percent of our students have passed the CRT credential exam and 98% have passed the RRT exam in the past three years. We currently have articulation agreements with University of Michigan-Flint, Eastern Michigan University and University of Toledo that make transferring to a four-year institution to pursue a bachelor’s degree quite easy. And we plan to secure even more articulation agreements in the near future."

To learn more about becoming a MCCC student or the available programs, call the admissions office at 734-384-4104 or visit monroeccc.edu and select the "Future Students" tab.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Three RT information sessions Feb. 27 at MCCC