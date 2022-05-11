Three running for 2nd District judge position

May 11—Three people are running for the 2nd District judge seat, which is being vacated upon Jay Gaskill's retirement.

Voters in Clearwater, Latah, Lewis, Idaho and Nez Perce counties will decide the winner in the primary election May 17. The person selected in the primary will take the 2nd District judge seat in January 2023.

Retired Judge John Bradbury, Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman and Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans are vying for the nonpartisan position. Evans has already replaced Gaskill after taking his seat as the magistrate judge when Gaskill moved to the district judge position. Coleman has worked in the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office for 11 years and has led the department for the last five. Bradbury was most recently a Lewiston city councilor. He decided not to run for reelection during the city's switch to a strong mayor format, a platform he ran on for his city council campaign in 2019.

Other candidates are running unopposed for seats in the 2nd District, including current Judge John Judge, of Moscow; and Adam Green, of Grangeville, for Judge Gregory FitzMaurice's seat, who isn't seeking reelection.

John Bradbury

Age: 85.

Residence: Lewiston.

Education: Bachelor of Arts, University of Idaho; Law degree, University of Michigan; "went into the Army and got educated."

Why are you running for the 2nd District judge position?

Because I think there are serious problems with the judiciary and I think the only way to get it changed is to be elected to have a platform to get the problems solved. Those problems include unaffordability of the court system; lack of mental health treatment for those who are sick and flood the criminal justice system; insider gain that avoids the election of judges by retiring early so the governor can appoint their successors; and the denial of vital judicial services to rural portions of Idaho, specially mental health courts and drug courts.

What makes you qualified for the position?

I have over 50 years of experience as a lawyer both in urban and rural Idaho, and eight years of experience as a district judge.

What do you think is the most pressing issue for the 2nd District Court?

I think the most pressing issue is the lack of the ability for the average citizen to afford the court system. Lawyers charge between $200 and $450 an hour, which is beyond the reach of the average citizen. The judiciary was established as a forum for the average citizen to resolve disputes and it no longer serves that function because of its cost. If you can't afford it, why do we have it?

Justin Coleman

Age: 43.

Residence: Lewiston.

Education: Troy High School graduate. Associate degree in social sciences from Lewis-Clark State College. Bachelor's degree in history and political science from Lewis-Clark State College. Juris Doctor/Law degree from Penn State University.

Why are you running for the 2nd District judge position?

I'm running because I want to reestablish public safety as a priority in the 2nd District by bringing my experience and judgment to the bench. As elected prosecutor, I've stood up for victims and ensured defendants' rights are met while fighting for fair and just sentences. However, when it comes to public safety, promoting justice and deciding sentences, attorneys only make arguments and recommendations to the judge, who makes the final decision. The buck stops at the bench. As district judge, that's where I can make the biggest impact.

What makes you qualified for the position?

I've dealt with every type of criminal case you can think of, from speeding tickets to drug trafficking and homicides. I've dealt with complex civil matters and litigation in my prior legal practice as well as for the people of Nez Perce County as elected prosecutor. I've handled constitutional issues in both the criminal justice realm as well as the civil realm. I've served on every treatment court in Nez Perce County and was a founding member of our Veteran's Treatment Court.

What do you think is the most pressing issue for the 2nd District Court?

Right now, our court system is facing an unprecedented backlog of trials due to COVID-19 restrictions, increasing caseloads and limited resources. Attorneys, victims, defendants and witnesses routinely wait at the courthouse for hours for their time in court. Our judges have to take a very active role in helping to manage this crisis. I've been on the ground during this time, managing the prosecutor's office and our ever-increasing caseloads, while being mindful of public money and resources. Because of my experience, I am uniquely suited to help navigate these issues as a district judge.

Michelle M. Evans

Age: 56.

Residence: Lewiston.

Education: I graduated from University of Idaho in 1989 with a Bachelor's of Science degree in psychology and three minors in sociology, social work and music. I then graduated from University of Idaho College of Law with a Juris Doctor in 1993.

Why are you running for the 2nd District judge position?

During my public service career, I have followed these guiding principles: be respectful to all parties, witnesses, attorneys, jurors and court staff; be prepared for each hearing; listen attentively as people tell you their problems or positions; and be patient, taking the time to explain the court process and my reasons for decisions made. In sum, people want to be heard and respected. I believe I possess the traits that would continue to serve the citizens who come before me as a district judge well. I have passion for the law and for upholding the integrity of — and the public's trust in — the court system.

What makes you qualified for the position?

As a prosecutor in both Lewis County (one year) and Latah County (19 years), I was an effective advocate for justice, as recognized by my peers when the Idaho Prosecuting Attorneys Association awarded me Prosecutor of the Year in 2008. I have been a magistrate judge for the past eight years, with litigants before me on a daily basis. The breadth and quantity of cases that have come before me is extensive. I have shown that I possess the essential qualifications to be a district judge — integrity; independence; knowledge and understanding of the law; judicial temperament and demeanor; as well as legal ability and experience. I am honored that people I work with in the community and across the state believe that I am qualified (see bar survey link at JudgeMichelleEvans.com).

What do you think is the most pressing issue for the 2nd District Court?

With increasing numbers of individuals with drug addictions and/or mental health disorders coming into the criminal justice system, we need to increase efforts at supporting treatment courts and other resources to help reduce recidivism within all of our five counties. Also, we need to increase support for Family Court Services as the services provided are essential to assisting those representing themselves in child custody disputes.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com and at (208) 848-2297.