Three Russian cruise missile carriers are in the Black Sea - Ministry of Defence

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — MONDAY, 2 MAY, 2022, 04:28 PM

There are currently three Russian carriers of Kalibr-type sea-based cruise missiles (SLCMs) in the Black Sea, with a total missile salvo of up to 20 missiles, while a week ago there were 8 carriers with a missile salvo of 58 missiles.

Source: Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianyk at a briefing, the ministry's press service reports.

Quote: "The ships of the Black Sea Fleet in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas continue to launch missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, to carry out their missions of isolating the area of ​​warfare, reconnaissance and fire support in the coastal area.

There are now three Kalibr-type SLCM carriers in the Black Sea, with a total missile salvo of up to 20 missiles."

Details: Motuzianyk also said that the administrative-police and counterintelligence regimes have been strengthened in the districts of Bryansk Region in the Russian Federation that border Ukraine. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are reinforcing a section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in Gomel and Brest Regions. In the future, demonstrative and provocative actions along the state border of Ukraine are not ruled out.

The aggressor is conducting an offensive operation in the Eastern Operational Zone. On almost all fronts, the aggressor is using intensive firepower. The occupiers are most active in the Slobozhansk and Donetsk areas. In the Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih and Mykolaiv areas, the enemy is regrouping troops, building up the system of fire damage and air defence.

Russia is actively involving operational-tactical aviation in delivering missile and bomb strikes against targets in the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions. A total of 39 flights have been carried out.

Background: On 25 April, Motuzianyk reported that, according to Ukrainian intelligence, there were 8 carriers of Kalibr-type sea-based cruise missiles in the Black Sea, with a total missile salvo of 58 missiles.