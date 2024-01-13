Three Russian missiles downed over Khmelnytsky and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts

Three missiles were shot down over Khmelnytsky and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts during Russia's massive morning attack on Ukraine, regional military administrations reported on Telegram on Jan. 13.

The type of missile downed in Khmelnytsky oblast was not specified. No critical infrastructure damage or civilian casualties were reported.

"Two enemy missiles are now scrap metal," said Dnipropetrovsk Regional Governor Serhiy Lysak.

Russia launched cruise missiles from six Tu-95MS bombers over the Caspian Sea early on Jan. 13, triggering air-raid alerts across Ukraine. The enemy also deployed MiG-31K fighter jets, which fired several Kinzhal ballistic missiles.

Explosions were reported in Dnipro, Chernihiv, Kropyvnytsky, and Kremenchuk.

In Kremenchuk, an unexploded missile fell into a private yard, according to Filip Pronin, the Poltava Oblast military administration head.

