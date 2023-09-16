Three Salisbury University students shot in late-night, off-campus incident

Salisbury University has reported that three male students were shot in an off-campus incident late Thursday night.

On Thursday night at about 11:30 p.m., officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to the 300 block of Ohio Avenue for a report of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered that three adult males had been struck by apparent gunfire.

The three victims were transported by Salisbury EMS to the hospital, where they were each treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Members of the community with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact SPD at 410-548-3165. Info can also be provided anonymously at 410-548-1776 through Crime Solvers, who will award up to $1,000 for info leading to the arrest of the suspect(s).

Incident also confirmed by state's attorney, part of recent wave of shootings

State's Attorney Jamie Dykes addressed the incident in an email on Salisbury's recent wave of shooting incidents, saying "the very next evening, three students at Salisbury University were shot after they attempted to deny a group of uninvited guests entry into a house."

It comes as part of a recent wave of shootings in Wicomico County that began on Tuesday evening.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the first incident that occurred in the area of the 800 block of Chippewa Blvd during the nighttime hours of Sept. 12.

The WCSO CID is also investigating the second shooting incident that occurred during the early morning hours of Sept. 14 in the area of the 800 block of Price Road. It was determined that numerous shots were fired but the shooting was not reported. WCSO did respond for a hit and run collision that appeared to be a result of vehicles fleeing the area after the shooting, the release said.

According to the release, the WCSO CID is investigating the third shooting incident that occurred during the early morning hours of Sept. 14 at a residence in the 100 block of Carolyn Avenue. The residence was struck 13 times, by 2 separate shooters.

The Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the fourth shooting incident that occurred in the 100 block of block of Davis Street in Salisbury. It was determined that the residence was struck by gun fire 3 times, the release said.

Salisbury University, SU police respond to incident

After the off-campus shooting, Salisbury University sent out the following statement:

We are grateful to the Salisbury Police Department for its investigation of this incident, approximately a mile away from campus. At this time, police do not believe there is an immediate threat to campus.

"Salisbury University’s top priority is the safety of our students. SU community members are reminded to practice safety protocols as communicated by the SU Police Department when attending or hosting events off campus. If there is an emergency, students should not hesitate to call police."

And the Salisbury Police Department also sent this in an email to students:

"Salisbury (City) Police are investigating a shooting incident about a mile from campus that resulted in injuries to three SU students during the late evening hours of Thursday, September 14.

"Police do not believe there is a threat to campus at this time. The SU Police Department strongly encourages students to follow safety protocols for off-campus gatherings, including not advertising parties and other events on social media. Always be aware of your surroundings, and make note of exit points, especially if you are in an unfamiliar location. If unwanted individuals show up at a gathering, students should not confront or engage those individuals. In such instances, police should be called immediately.

"Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Salisbury (City) Police at 410-548-3165 or SU Police at 410-543-6222."

Reporter Olivia Minzola contributed to this report.

