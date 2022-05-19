Three SC family members from York County charged in Jan. 6 Capitol storming

Three members of the same South Carolina family have been charged criminally in the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

Linwood Alan Robinson Sr., Linwood Alan Robinson Jr. and Brittany Nicole Robinson, of York County, were arraigned Thursday morning in federal court in Columbia before Magistrate Judge Shiva Hodges, according to court records. The hearing continued through Thursday morning.

The ages and home counties of the defendants was not immediately made public.

All three were brought into the courtroom in chains and handcuffs. Linwood Alan Robinson Sr. was seen wearing a navy T-shirt with an American flag and the words, “We are not descended from fearful men,” on the back.

Hodges told all three that further court proceedings after Thursday will take place in District of Columbia. All three told the judge they wanted to hire their own private attorneys.

Charges against them are entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a restricted building.

Details about the charges or further information about the defendants were not immediately available Thursday morning. More information is likely to be available after their court hearing.

Hodges indicated Thursday that she would be releasing them on an unsecured bond, but wanted to get more information from the defendants before making a final decision.

The new charges against the three makes 14 South Carolinians so far arrested in connection with charges related to the Capitol breach.

Seven of the 11 people from South Carolina have pleaded guilty to charges related to the Capitol breach.

Sentences pronounced in four cases so far range from probation for non-violent offenders who only stayed a brief time in the Capitol, to 44 months in prison and to one defendant who fought with Capitol police.

Four of the remaining 11 defendants have yet to decide whether to plead guilty or seek a trial. All four of the undecideds are scheduled to choose whether they plan to plead by the end of June.

