Three scams that are as common as Christmas music and how to avoid them

Scammers may be as busy as Santa Claus this holiday season, and the Better Business Bureau wants holiday shoppers to make sure their purchases end up under the right tree.

Shopping scams are common year-round, but there's a "significant increase" during the holiday shopping season as con artists try to take advantage of stressed online shoppers who may be less vigilant than normal, according to Paula Fleming, chief marketing and sales officer for the Rhode Island Better Business Bureau.

With more people shopping online, scammers see more opportunity to exploit vulnerabilities in online transactions and payment methods, according to Fleming. And with so many deals and promotions targeting shoppers, it can be difficult for shoppers to distinguish between legitimate and fraudulent offers, she says.

With so many packages being shipped during the holiday season, con artists will sometimes impersonate delivery drivers to scam people, the Better Business Bureau says.

Here are three scams that may be as common as Christmas music during the holiday shopping season, according to the BBB:

The hot toy scam

"If you are shopping for a child this holiday season, don’t let scammers trick you into accidentally buying a fake (or non-existent) version of a popular toy," the BBB says.

As the BBB notes, a few "must-have" toys surface every year, but they tend to sell out fast, go up in price and become difficult to find, the BBB notes.

Finding them sold out in stores, panicked consumers may go online and find a website that "miraculously" has the hot toy in stock, BBB says. The problem is, the offers are often fake and the shopper ends up with a counterfeit toy or nothing at all.

Here are some tips for avoiding the hot toy scam:

Only buy from reputable stores and websites.

Don't be fooled by extra-low prices. If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Research before buying. If a company seems legitimate but you aren’t familiar with it, be extra careful with your personal information. Before providing your name, address and credit card information, make sure the company has a working customer service number.

Secret Santa

A Secret Santa with family or co-workers can be fun, the BBB says, but gift exchanges with online strangers are pyramid schemes, which are illegal in the United States and Canada.

Here's how it works, according to the BBB: "The scheme starts with a convincing invitation, either by email or social media, to sign up for a great, fun program.

The scheme has several versions, but in "all of these versions, you give away your personal information, and you’re left with buying and shipping gifts or money to unknown individuals in hopes that the favor is reciprocated by receiving the promised number of gifts in return," the BBB says. "Unfortunately, it doesn’t happen."

Pyramid schemes are illegal in the United States and Canada, the BBB says.

Here are some tips on avoiding the scam:

Ignore it when a stranger promises gifts of cash by mail, email or social media.

Report social media posts that invite you to join a pyramid scheme.

Never give your personal information to strangers.

Delivery scam

"Online purchases and package deliveries skyrocket during the holiday season," the BBB says, and "scammers use this opportunity to trick busy shoppers into giving out their personal information."

Here's how it works, according to the BBB: "You receive a text message from what appears to be a delivery driver looking for your home. It says something like this: 'Hi! My name is Tony. I work for FedEx, and I'm trying to find your house. Please call me.' If the message seems a little strange to you, trust your gut. It's a scam!"

"If you call the number, the scammer will ask you to confirm your personal details, including your name, address and possibly even your credit card information. If you don't remember ordering anything that needs to be delivered, the caller may try to convince you the package is a gift from a friend or relative."

Don't be fooled by the caller's "friendly and professional" manner, the BBB says.

The BBB says consumers should also watch out for texts or emails that ask to reschedule a delivery or pay a delivery fee. The messages can look legitimate but, if you click, "you may download malware onto your computer that gives con artists access to personal information and passwords."

"In either case, the package doesn't exist," the BBB says. "If you give up your personal information, it will be in the hands of con artists, and you'll be at risk of identity theft."

Here are some tips for avoiding delivery scams:

Keep track of your deliveries. It will be much harder for scammers to fool you if you know what packages you are expecting, from which companies, and when.

Know delivery company policies. Delivery companies will never contact you with unsolicited calls or texts. Depending on how you signed up for notifications, messages usually are posted within a secure online portal. Be leery of unsolicited messages, especially if you never signed up for text alerts.

If an unsolicited caller asks you for personal information, even if they claim to represent a company you trust, hang up and call the company using the official customer service number. Calling the company yourself is the best way to determine if the inquiry is legitimate or a scam.

For more information on recognizing and avoiding scams, check out the Better Business Bureau's website. Consumers can also report scams to the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: 3 popular holiday scams and tips on how to avoid becoming a victim