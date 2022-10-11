Three Schoharie County residents charged with felony drug charges

Oct. 11—State Police announced the arrest of three Schoharie County residents on felony drug charges.

According to a media release, State Police from the Princetown station conducted a a traffic stop at the Sunoco on Main Street in Middleburgh on Oct. 5. During the stop, troopers observed a vehicle at the location being operated by Edward Abraham, 37, of Schoharie. Joseph A. Romberg, 40, of Middleburgh, and Summer B. Coons, 28, of Richmondville, were passengers in the vehicle. Troopers identified Coons as a suspect with pending charges for a crime that occurred on Sept. 8, and took her into custody, the release said. During the investigation, a quantity of drugs was located. None of the vehicle occupants admitted ownership of the drugs.

According to an email from Troop G Public Information Officer Trooper Stephanie O'Neil, State Police in Cobleskill received a complaint on Sept. 7, that Coons had failed to return a vehicle on Sept. 6, that she had borrowed. The vehicle was found on State Route 30 in Middleburgh on Sept. 9, abandoned with the keys inside. Troopers were looking for her on charges related to that case when she was located at the Sunoco.

Abraham, Romberg and Coons were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Coons was also charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle and sixth-degree conspiracy, due to an additional investigation.

All three were arrested and transported to the Princetown barracks for processing. They were arraigned in the Fulton Town Court and released under the supervision of the Fulton County Probation Department, the release said.