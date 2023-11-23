Three school districts benefit from Farm to School program

Nov. 23—The Garfield, Palouse and Pullman school districts in Whitman County are among 105 applicants to share in a $3.7 million Farm to School purchasing grant from the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

All three school districts will receive $20,000 each for school lunches, the department announced this week. School districts, child care providers, tribal schools and tribal early learning centers were among those receiving awards to serve high-quality, nutritious and culturally relevant foods grown, raised, caught or foraged by Washington producers. The grant money was set aside by the Washington State Legislature's ongoing investment in Farm to School.

The agriculture department received 132 applications this round, with requests totaling more than $8.5 million — more than double the available funding. Of the 295 school districts in the state, 100 applied for the grant, which is a 50% increase from the previous grant cycle.

"This growth in applications demonstrates a strong interest and growing need from school districts across the state," said Farm to School Lead Annette Slonim.

The department also received applications from 27 child care and five summer meal programs. Derek Sandison of the department said one of the goals with this grant program is to strengthen Washington's food systems at the regional level, while helping to ensure that more locally produced food is consumed by children in schools.

Grant amounts range from $1,000 to $285,000. Awarded applicants will use the funds to expand their Farm to School connections with purchases of eligible Washington-grown foods. Awardees may use up to 25% of their total grant for costs such as materials, supplies, equipment and labor that directly support the development and sustainability of their efforts to include and highlight foods grown and raised in Washington state as an ongoing part of their child nutrition programs.

The Washington state 2023-2025 biennium budget includes $5 million in ongoing funding for the Farm to School program, including the Farm to School purchasing grant program. A second round of Farm to School purchasing grant funds will be made available in spring 2024 for the summer months and 2024-2025 school year.

Anyone wishing more information may visit agr.wa.gov/FarmToSchool or email farmtoschool@agr.wa.gov. The grant program is part of the agriculture department's Focus on Food Initiative, ensuring safe, nutritious, local food is effectively produced and available throughout the state.

Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.