Three scientists, pilot found dead after helicopter crash in Alaska, officials say

This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a helicopter crashed on Alaska's North Slope near Utqiagvik, Alaska, Thursday, July 20, 2023. A North Slope Borough search and rescue team in a helicopter found debris matching the description of the missing helicopter, but officials said no bodies of the pilot or three passengers had been seen or recovered. (North Slope Borough via AP)

Search and rescue divers recovered the bodies of three scientists and a helicopter pilot Sunday from the wreckage of their aircraft, which went down in a lake last week in Alaska's North Slope.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The passengers killed in the crash were identified by the North Slope Police Department as Ronald Daanen, 51, and Justin Germann, 27, both from Fairbanks; Tori Moore, 26, of South Bend, Indiana; and pilot Bernard “Tony” Higdon, 48, of North Pole, Alaska.

A Facebook post from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources said Daanen, Germann and Moore were with the Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys and were doing field survey work outside Utqiagvik.

“The Department is beginning the process of grieving for our colleagues, supporting our team through this challenging time, and working with partner agencies to learn everything we can about this incident,” the post said.

According to the Associated Press, the helicopter, owned by Maritime Helicopters, crashed Thursday while transporting the Alaska Department of Natural resources staff while they conducted fieldwork in the area.

The wreckage was found near the small town of Wainwright, which is about 50 miles south of Utqiagvik, according to the Associated Press.

In a statement released on it website, Maritime Helicopters praised Higdon while extending condolences to his family.

"We all knew Tony as the consummate professional and a skilled pilot. He will be greatly missed," part of the statement read.

Maritime Helicopters also said they would continue to work closely with the NTSB in their investigation.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alaska helicopter crash: Officials confirm 4 dead, including pilot