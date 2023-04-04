Three Scioto County men arrested for human trafficking

Apr. 4—After a joint investigation by the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crime Task Force and several local and state agencies, three Scioto County men were arrested on March 25 and charged with human trafficking.

Those arrested were Ronald Whitley III, 34, 1809 Dogwood Ridge Rd., Wheelersburg, on two counts of fourth-degree felony promoting prostitution; Kaylee Maynard, 29, 1117 Boren Blvd., Wheelersburg, on one count of fourth-degree felony promoting prostitution; and Janelle Schmidt, 34, 1210 Robinson Ave., Portsmouth, on an FTA warrant. Schmidt will be offered treatment on her charges from this operation.

The victims in this case will be offered the opportunity for treatment and other community resources

Besides the task force, the other agencies involved in the investigation include

The Ohio Attorney General's office, the Pike County Sheriff's Office, Scioto County Sheriff's Office, the Pike County Prosecuting Attorney, the Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney, the Portsmouth Police Department, the New Boston Police Department and agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit and Waverly Police Department.

If you are or anyone you know may be a victim of human trafficking, please contact the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force at 740-354-5656 or drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. You can stay anonymous.