Three Scranton women charged in assault of girl, 14

Aug. 30—Three Scranton woman in their 30s are accused in an attack that city police said knocked four teeth out of a 14-year-old girl's mouth.

The three women — Samantha Lynn Jones, Ciara Grant Fulton and Michelle Denise Gardner — are jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail set Tuesday by Magisterial District Judge Laura M. Turlip.

The teenager told the officers who investigated the Monday night incident that Fulton and Gardner asked her why she disrespected Fulton's children and then beat her on a porch on the 500 block of New Street.

The juvenile looks after Fulton's children on occasion, according to a criminal complaint.

The teenager knew her alleged assailants only by their first names but police said they identified the pair later on when Fulton and Gardner arrived at the city police department's headquarters on South Washington Avenue to "clear their names."

Fulton, 39, of 10 Amityville Court, and Gardner, 30, of 109 Green Place, both admitted they harmed the teenager, police said. Specifically, Fulton explained to Officer Vincent Priorielli she struck the teen twice because she believed the child had been disrespectful.

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old told police she believed Jones, 34, arranged the beating because it had been Jones who messaged her to go to New Street.

Jones, of 514 New St., claimed it had actually been her children who messaged the teenage victim because they wanted to fight the 14-year-old.

Eventually, Jones acknowledged she watched as Fulton and Gardner struck the child. The teenager told police Jones laughed as she watched.

Fulton and Gardner are charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. Jones faces the same counts as a conspirator.

The victim was treated at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Her condition Wednesday was unknown.

The three women are tentatively scheduled to appear in Lackawanna County Central Court at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 for a preliminary hearing.

They do not appear to have attorneys yet, according to court filings.

