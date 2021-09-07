Three Secrets to Building a Better Bond with Your Cat

The Wrap

Podcast host Joe Rogan wondered Tuesday if he should sue CNN for the network’s coverage of his COVID-19 diagnosis. “Bro, do I have to sue CNN?” he asked after a “Joe Rogan Experience” guest jokingly called him “old ‘Horse Worm’ Rogan.” Rogan revealed he had contracted COVID-19 last week and, after publicly saying he’s using unproven home treatments like Ivermectin, medical experts spoke out against him. CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner debunked the host’s methods last Wednesday night, say