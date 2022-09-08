Three Sedgwick County Jail inmates attack another inmate with makeshift weapon

A 21-year-old man who is an inmate at the Sedgwick County jail suffered minor injuries in a fight involving three other inmates Wednesday, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a fight in one of the housing units around 1:15 p.m. Three inmates had “initiated an altercation” with another inmate, the release said.

Jail deputies were able to separate the inmates. The man who was attacked “suffered no serious injuries” and was treated at the jail, the release said.

A makeshift cutting weapon was recovered. The cause of the fight is unknown.

The injured inmate had been incarcerated for aggravated battery, aggravated assault and weapons charges, the release said.

One of the inmates involved in the incident has a second-degree murder charge. All four inmates involved are between 18 and 21, according to the release.