Three senators ask DOD if Musk undermined Ukraine by limiting Starlink access

Courtney Kube
·4 min read
8
Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP file

Three Democratic members of the Senate Armed Services Committee are asking Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for answers about whether Elon Musk or other commercial satellite providers disabled or restricted the Ukrainian military’s access to communication networks and whether the Defense Department has the authority to intervene.

The questions stem from reporting in journalist Walter Isaacson’s biography of Musk, who in addition to his roles at Tesla and the social media platform formerly known as Twitter is also the CEO of SpaceX, which operates the Starlink satellite system. Musk sent Starlink terminals to Ukraine last year after Russia’s invasion to enable Ukraine’s military to communicate digitally.

In his book, however, Isaacson reports that late last year Musk prevented the Ukrainian armed forces from using Starlink satellite communication terminals to mount an attack on Russian ships in Russian-held southern Ukraine.

Initial media reports about the book said Musk disabled the Starlink network near the Crimean Peninsula after conversations with senior Russian officials. After the reports, Musk took to his social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, to argue that he did not discontinue Starlink over Crimea but instead refused a request by Ukraine to provide it there.

“The onus is meaningfully different if I refused to act upon a request from Ukraine vs. made a deliberate change to Starlink to thwart Ukraine. At no point did I or anyone at SpaceX promise coverage over Crimea. Moreover, our terms of service clearly prohibit Starlink for offensive military action, as we are a civilian system, so they were again asking for something that was expressly prohibited. SpaceX is building Starshield for the U.S. government, which is similar to, but much smaller than Starlink, as it will not have to handle millions of users. That system will be owned and controlled by the U.S. government,” he wrote.

Isaacson also sent a message on the social media platform, writing: “To clarify on the Starlink issue: the Ukrainians THOUGHT coverage was enabled all the way to Crimea, but it was not. They asked Musk to enable it for their drone sub attack on the Russian fleet. Musk did not enable it."

In a letter sent Friday, Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois asked Austin to clarify what had occurred. “The differing versions of events further highlights the confusion surrounding the circumstances of this reported incident,” they wrote. “The confusion over what actually happened during this Ukrainian attack — and Mr. Musk’s specific role — demands answers.”

Citing media reports about the book, the senators said Musk’s decision provided “de facto protection” to the Russian military, which has continued to launch attacks against civilians and infrastructure and enforced an embargo on grain shipments in the Black Sea.

“The reports raise serious concerns about whether Mr. Musk has personally intervened to undermine a key U.S. partner at a critical juncture,” they wrote, “and if so, how and why he was allowed to do so, and what actions the Department of Defense (DoD) will take or has taken to address these actions and prevent further dangerous meddling, and whether further legislation is needed for DoD to effectively pursue these ends.”

“We are deeply concerned with the ability and willingness of SpaceX to interrupt their service at Mr. Musk’s whim and for the purpose of handcuffing a sovereign country’s self-defense, effectively defending Russian interests.”

In June, the Pentagon said it had signed a contract to pay SpaceX to keep providing Starlink to Ukraine, after Musk threatened to cut off service because of the cost.

The three senators asked Austin to detail any other cases when Starlink or other commercially provided services were disabled or restricted for the Ukrainians since Russia’s invasion and whether the Pentagon was paying for those services, whether anything in the Pentagon’s contracts with the companies prohibits the companies from impeding services and how the Defense Department is working on alternative options to ensure there are more capabilities during times of crisis.

They requested that he provide answers by Oct. 31.

The Democratic chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Jack Reed of Rhode Island, also questioned the role of Musk’s business interests in U.S. national security.

“Serious national security liability issues have been exposed and the committee is engaged on this issue,” Reed said in a statement Thursday. “Neither Elon Musk, nor any private citizen, can have the last word when it comes to U.S. national security. We’ve got to look at the broader satellite markets and the role of government outsourcing, the outsized role Mr. Musk and his company have taken on here, and the Pentagon’s actions and contractual arrangements.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • The US Senate wants answers over Starlink's Ukrainian satellite internet denial

    The US Senate is investigating Elon Musk's decision to not extend Starlink satellite internet coverage to enable a Ukraine attack on Russian warship near Crimea.

  • Elon Musk: 'Perhaps a department of AI' needed to keep artificial intelligence 'safe'

    The Tesla CEO said following a summit of tech titans that he thought a new AI agency could be created in the vein of the FAA or the SEC "to insure companies take actions that are safe and in the interests of the general public."

  • Elon Musk biography will be edited to correct claim about Starlink access in Ukraine-Russia conflict

    Elon Musk says if he'd agreed to Ukraine's request for Starlink access during a planned drone attack on Russian ships, 'SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war.'

  • Musk says he limited Ukraine's Starlink to prevent attack on Russia

    Elon Musk has confirmed that he in essence scuttled a Ukrainian military strike on Russia by refusing to allow Starlink to be used in the process. The news was first reported by CNN, citing Walter Isaacson's upcoming biography of Musk. In the book, Musk describes a situation in 2022 when Ukraine planned an attack on Russia's navy off the coast of Crimea.

  • Tesla robotaxi concept looks like a two-seater Cybertruck

    An image of a Cybertruck-inspired Tesla robotaxi concept was revealed in the new Elon Musk biography by Walter Isaacson that launched Tuesday. The two-door, two-seater, "Cybertruck-like" compact vehicle is complete with angular edges and what looks like a fingerprint-inducing stainless steel finish. It's not clear how early that design was, but the photo is in a section of the book that introduced Autopilot (Tesla's advanced driver assistance system) and Musk's life between 2014 and 2016.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Time to relieve General Musk

    Something is very fishy about the billionaire's supposed decision to turn off satellite service to Ukrainian forces last year.

  • European regulators fine TikTok $368 million over failing to protect the data of young users

    European authorities have found that Twitter had violated General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules when it comes to how it processes its younger users' personal data.

  • X launches account verification based on government ID

    X, formerly Twitter, has launched government ID-based account verification for paid users to prevent impersonation and give them benefits such as "prioritized support." The social network has partnered with Israel-based Au10tix for identity verification solutions. The pop-up for ID verification indicates that the Au10tix could store this data for up to 30 days.

  • Cyberpunk 2077's free 2.0 update arrives September 21

    Before CD Projekt Red releases Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion, it will first roll out an update that brings massive changes to the action role-playing game.

  • Stefon Diggs responds to Bills reporter's 'very hurtful' comments caught on hot mic

    "I’ve always treated people how I want to be treated," the wideout wrote in a series of social media posts.

  • Rivian CEO's plan to make EVs cheaper starts with their computers

    Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe provided more details Thursday on the company's plans to update the hardware in its EVs next year — under a program internally called Peregrine — that he says will result in major cost savings. Changing the electronic control unit (ECU) architecture inside its EVs, Scaringe emphasized during an interview Thursday at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference.

  • Oklahoma is promoting PragerU materials in schools. Critics call it ‘right-wing propaganda’

    Republican-controlled states have begun formally embracing the platform's materials.

  • Oracle brings its database infrastructure to Microsoft Azure

    Days after Oracle missed Q1 2023 revenue expectations and gave a downbeat rest-of-year outlook, sending its share price to suffer the worst one-day performance in 21 years, the cloud provider announced a team-up with Microsoft to co-locate a portion of its infrastructure in the Azure cloud. The unusual new offering, called Oracle Database@Azure (with an at symbol for emphasis, presumably), gives customers access to Oracle database services running on Oracle hardware and deployed in Azure data centers. Oracle says that Oracle Database@Azure is designed to marry Oracle's database product with the "security, flexibility and best-in-class services" of Azure, including Azure services co-developed with Microsoft's close AI collaborator, OpenAI.

  • Stealth startup Favs raises ~$1M for its close-friends-only social network

    Over the years, social media has moved further and further away from its original value proposition of being a network where you could keep up with close friends and family in a private space. A new social network, Favs, emerging from stealth next January, wants to bring social networking back to its roots by building an app that helps people maintain strong and meaningful connections with one another. How exactly it plans to do so is part of Favs' yet-to-be-revealed secret sauce, but remarkably, Favs plans to offer an app without a status update box, a news feed or an inbox.

  • Netflix stock falls after CFO says ad tier not material yet, warns of softer margins

    The company says its ad tier will take time to have real financial impact. That's a disappointment to investors.

  • You'll be able to play Hades II on PC next spring

    Hades II will enter early access on PC sometime next spring. Supergiant will reveal the exact early access release date and pricing in the coming months.

  • The best money market accounts for September 2023

    If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.

  • I'm a shopping editor, and here's what I'm grabbing from Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section

    Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.

  • 3 questions for UNICEF on why the Libya floods were so devastating

    Yahoo News asked Ricardo Pires, a spokesperson for UNICEF, the United Nations’ humanitarian aid agency three questions about what caused the situation in Libya and how such tragedies can be prevented in the future.

  • Cruise reveals wheelchair-accessible robotaxi with testing to begin next month

    Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt and other executives revealed Thursday in San Francisco a prototype of a custom-built, wheelchair-accessible, self-driving robotaxi and said that closed-course testing of the driverless vehicle would begin in October. The vehicle, called the Cruise WAV, is the result of three years of product design, development and testing by Cruise and GM along with its partners on the project BraunAbility and Q'Straint. The WAV looks similar to the company's purpose-built Origin vehicle, which was revealed as a prototype in January 2020 and is now being tested on public roads in Austin and Miami.