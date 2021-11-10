Three sentenced in DEA cases

Nov. 10—ASHLAND — Three people were sentenced earlier this week in federal drug cases investigated by the DEA.

With time ranging four to 12 and a half years, the cases were worked by the Tri-State Narcotics Task Force, a DEA entity, and the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force, an ATF-backed effort.

The TNT consists of officers from the Boyd County Sheriff's Department, the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, Russell PD and Raceland PD and the DEA. The NEKY Drug Task Force consists of officers from Ashland PD, Catlettsburg PD, Kentucky State Police and the Boyd County Sheriff's Department.

Here are the cases:

—Steven Halley, of Westwood, was sentenced to 12.6 years in prison for charges of possession with the intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Halley was busted in September 2020 by the TNT with a .38 special and nearly 24 grams of meth. In a letter written by his fiancee asking for leniency, Halley is described has having a childhood filled with abuse, drug addiction and trauma. At the time of his arrest, the fiancee wrote Halley was hoping to get into treatment the following day.

—Tabitha Smith, of Russell, was sentenced to serve 57 months in prison — just three months shy of five years — for charges of possession with the intent to distribute meth and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. Smith and her boyfriend Isiah Bare were in the crosshairs of the TNT and the NEKY Drug Task Force in 2020, which culminated in a search warrant at their home in Russell served by the TNT.

—Keith Chaffins, of Raceland, was sentenced to serve four years for his part in a Dayton-to-Ashland drug ring busted by the NEKY Task Force last year. Much like the Bare-Smith case, Chaffins was targeted by the NEKY Drug Task Force and the TNT. Chaffins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

