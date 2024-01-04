Three sentenced in deadly Erie crime spree: life, 77-154 years and 45½ to 91 years

Only one of the three defendants convicted in a deadly crime spree in Erie in 2018 faced a mandatory sentence of life with no parole when he appeared in Erie County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

But the other two defendants, who also appeared in court on Thursday, ended up getting what could be considered life or near-life sentences.

One of them was sentenced to 77 to 154 years in state prison.

The other got 45½ to 91 years.

The three defendants are Raeshawn D. McCallum, 24, who got life with no parole plus up to 88½ years; Destin A. Dortch, 22, who got up to 154 years; and Christopher J. Bridges, 22, who got up to 91 years.

Mourners, at right, pray on Aug. 29, 2018, near the scene of the fatal shooting of Calvin Isaiah, 24, in a residence at East 26th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. He was shot earlier that day.

The three were convicted in November in the fatal shootings and robberies of two drug dealers and in a home-invasion robbery, all in 2018.

One of the murder victims was 24-year-old Calvin Isaiah, shot as as he was in bed in his apartment at East 26th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in the early morning of Aug. 29, 2018. His place had been was ransacked, and someone had knocked out ceiling tiles in search of something.

The other murder victim was Phillip Anthony Clark, 44, who used a wheelchair because he was left a paraplegic after he was shot in 1997. He was shot to death on Sept. 4, 2018, as he sat, naked, on the toilet in his apartment in the 300 block of West 29th Street, near Cochran street.

The home invasion robbery occurred Sept. 3, 2018, at a residence in the 1100 block of West 20th Street, between Raspberry and Cranberry streets.

The series of crimes shocked Erie, sent the police scrambling for clues and led to a two-week trial in which three were convicted of first-degree murder and other crimes on Nov. 2. Two of the three were juveniles when the offenses occurred.

The crime spree left the judge who presided over the case, David Ridge, at a loss for words at the joint sentencing for the three.

"I wish I had some ability to explain how these events can occur in our community or any community," Ridge said in court. "It is beyond comprehension."

In sentencing McCallum to life with no parole, Ridge said: "It is not something I welcome. It is also something that is necessary and appropriate."

The crimes McCallum was convicted of committing, Ridge told him, were "calculated" and done "with a coldness rarely seen."

Judge adds decades to McCallum's life sentence

Ridge added more time to McCallum's life sentence. The additional time accounted for the slew of other crimes for which McCallum was convicted.

McCallum's total sentence is life with no parole plus another 44 years and three months to 88½ years.

On Nov. 13, 2018, during a prayer vigil held for homicide victim Phillip Anthony Clark, Mary Paul, of the Sisters of Mercy, sprinkles holy water outside the West 29th Street residence where Clark, 44, was shot to death on Sept. 4, 2018.

Ridge sentenced him for first-degree murder in Clark's death, for burglary and related charges in a break-in at Isaiah's apartment the day before he was killed and for the home-invasion robbery. McCallum also got time for his conviction for shooting a victim in the leg and robbing him of a necklace and a watch at East 23rd and French streets in June 2018.

Though charged as juveniles, 2 defendants got long sentences

McCallum is 22 and was 18 when the crimes occurred The other two defendants were juveniles when the crimes occurred, though they were tried as adults. Their ages at the time of the crimes spared them from mandatory life sentences with no parole — but their ages at the time of the crimes did not spare them from lengthy sentences.

Dortch, who got 77 to 154 years, was 17 when the crimes occurred. Ridge sentenced him for first-degree murder in Isaiah's death, for second-degree murder in Clark's death and for burglary and related charges in the break-in at Isaiah's apartment the day before he was killed.

Because he was a juvenile when the crimes occurred, Dortch faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 35 years for first-degree murder, a premeditated killing, and 30 years for second-degree murder, a killing committed during a felony, such as a robbery. He would have faced a mandatory sentence of life with no parole for second-degree murder had he been 18 or older when the crimes occurred.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny joins investigators outside the apartment of murder victim Phillip Anthony Clark, in the 300 block of West 29th Street, near Cochran Street, on Sept. 5, 2018. Clark was shot to death inside the apartment on Sept. 4, 2018.

Ridge gave Dortch 40 to 80 years for first-degree murder, 35 to 70 years for second-degree murder and another two to four years for other crimes.

Bridges, who got 45½ to 91 years, was 16 when the crimes occurred. He was found guilty of second-degree murder in Clark's death based on the allegation that he was at the robbery but did not kill Clark. The evidence showed that his gun malfunctioned. He was also found guilty of burglary and other charges in the home-invasion robbery on Sept. 3, 2018.

Ridge gave Bridges 35 to 70 years for second-degree murder and another 10½ to 21 years for the other crimes.

Dortch and Bridges must serve the minimum sentences before they will be eligible for parole. By the time that occurs, Dortch will be 99 and Bridges about 67.

Prosecutor says lengthy sentences warranted for all 3

The prosecutor, Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Lightner, called for the lengthy sentences. He reiterated what he said at trial: that McCallum, Dortch and Bridges committed the crimes as a kind of right of passage to show that they were to be feared on Erie's streets.

Erie County Judge David Ridge sentenced the three defendants convicted in a deadly Erie crime spree in 2018.

"What occurred in this string of crimes were not mistakes of young men making rash decisions," Lightner told Ridge on Thursday.

Speaking of McCallum, Lightner said: "This is not a person who wanted a good life and lost his way. He wanted this life. He wanted to say that he killed people."

