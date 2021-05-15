Three sentenced on felony charges in Jamestown

May 15—Three people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

April Bergman, 44, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to theft of property, a Class B felony, and criminal trespass, a Class C felony.

Bergman was accused of entering a secured premise and taking property valued at more than $10,000 but less than $50,000 on Dec. 19.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Bergman to 29 months in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 94 days served. Bergman was placed on 18 months supervised probation with court fees waived.

A Class B felony is punishable by 10 years in prison and $20,000 fine. A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Barrett Hieb, 32, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine and heroin, Class A felonies, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, Class C felonies, and hindering law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.

Hieb was accused of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possessing heroin, psilocybin, hydrocodone and morphine, and bags and other items used with controlled substance with previous convictions in 2017 and 2018 and attempting to flush controlled substances in an effort to shield another from criminal liability on March 31.

LeFevre sentenced Hieb to six years in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 21 days served. Hieb was placed on 18 months supervised probation with court fees waived.

Sara Silberg, 31, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony.

Silberg was accused of possessing hydrocodone on April 7 with a previous conviction in 2017.

Judge Cherie Clark sentenced Silberg to 14 days in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 14 days served. Silberg was placed on 18 months supervised probation and ordered to complete a diagnostic exam within 60 days and to participate in the 24/7 drug patch program during probation. She was ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee and $25 victim-witness fee.