Three sentenced on felony charges in Jamestown

Jun. 12—Three people were sentenced on felony charges recently in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Eric Skorick, 26, Bismarck, pleaded guilty to theft of property, a Class C felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, reckless endangerment, fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and criminal trespass, Class A misdemeanors, and driving while license is suspended, a Class B misdemeanor.

Skorick was accused of taking a Ford F-150 valued at more than $1,000, fleeing a pursuing police vehicle, recklessly creating risk of injury, entering a garage without permission and driving on a road after his operator's license was suspended on May 6.

Judge Cherie Clark sentenced Skorick to 60 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 27 days served. Skorick was placed on 18 months supervised probation and ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $8,580 restitution and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in jail and a $3,000 fine. A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

Daniel Castro, 19, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to theft of property, a Class C felony, and driving under the influence of alcohol and drinking alcohol while under the age of 21, Class B misdemeanors.

Castro was accused of taking a Ford F-150 valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000, being in control of a vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor and consuming alcohol while under the age of 21 on Jan. 3.

Clark sentenced Castro to 20 hours of community service with an 18-month deferred imposition of sentence. Castro was ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $25 community service administration fee, $903 restitution and $25 victim-witness fee.

Austin Perleberg-Hunt, 20, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C felony, and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.

Perleberg-Hunt was accused of possession of a smoking device for use with methamphetamine with previous convictions in 2019 and 2020, and entering a garage without permission on Jan. 22.

Clark sentenced Perleberg-Hunt to 31 days in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with 31 days credit for time served.

Perleberg-Hunt was placed on 18 months supervised probation and ordered to participate in the 24/7 Sobriety Program for three months. He was ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee and $25 victim-witness fee.