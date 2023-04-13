Three sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

Apr. 12—Three people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Diana Ruth Schaack, 53, New Rockford, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to prohibited acts A/controlled substances, a Class B felony, and possession of controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.

Schaack was accused of possessing buprenorphine, also known as suboxone, with intent to deliver and possessing methamphetamine on Dec. 21.

Judge Cherie Clark sentenced Schaack to 48 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for three days served. Clark placed Schaack on 18 months supervised probation and ordered her to participate in the 24/7 program for 60 days beginning May 15 and to complete 100 hours of community service. Schaack was ordered to complete and file proof of inpatient treatment by May 15 and to complete 25 hours of community service per month beginning May 15, and if she does less than 25 hours of community service per month, she must serve two days in jail. Clark also ordered Schaack to pay a $25 community service supervision fee, a $650 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $865 fine/state, a $35 indigent defense application fee and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class B felony is punishable by 10 days in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine.

William Henry Wagner, 45, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of property, burglary, prohibited/possess firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited acts A/controlled substances, Class C felonies.

Wagner was accused of entering an individual's garage with the intent to commit theft and stealing one or more firearms on Oct. 14, possessing and/or controlling a firearm with previous felony convictions in 2020, stealing a pistol, possessing one or smoking devices used with methamphetamine with previous convictions in 2016 and 2020 and possessing methamphetamine on Oct. 17.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Wagner to two years in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 142 days served. LeFevre placed Wagner on 18 months supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment, $825 restitution and a $25 victim-witness fee. The restitution for firearms is part of a joint restitution with three other individuals.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Ashley Alexandra Weber, 30, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of property, burglary, prohibited/possess firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class C felonies.

Weber was accused of acting as an accomplice to one or more individuals who entered someone's garage with intent to commit theft and receiving, retaining or disposing a firearm that she knew had been stolen on Oct. 14, possessing and/or controlling a firearm with a felony conviction in 2021, receiving, retaining or disposing a firearm that she knew had been stolen and possessing one or more smoking devices used with methamphetamine on Oct. 17.

Clark sentenced Weber to 12 months and one day in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 142 days served. Clark placed Weber on 18 months supervised probation and ordered her to complete recommended treatment and participate in the 24/7 program for 100 days upon release from prison. Weber was ordered to get chemical dependency and mental health evaluations within 60 days of judgment and to complete recommended treatment within 180 days of judgment. Clark also ordered Weber to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment, $825 in restitution and a $25 victim-witness fee. The restitution for firearms is part of a joint restitution with three other individuals.