Three sentenced in local human trafficking ring

Apr. 1—A local trio of human traffickers lured people here from Central America under false pretenses, then subjected them to forced labor for little or no pay while living under virtual bondage in squalid living conditions, according to federal authorities.

The U.S. Attorney for Georgia's Southern District did not mince words Wednesday when describing the heinous practices of Aurelio Medina and Yordon Velazquez Victoria of Glynn County and Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr. of Wayne County.

"These men engaged in facilitating modern-day slavery," U.S. Attorney David H. Estes said in a statement.

Medina, 42, Victoria, 45, and Mendoza, 24, were sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick for their roles in a scheme involving deception and forced labor of Central American people in Glynn, Wayne, Pierce and Effingham counties, according to Estes. Mendoza was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on a charge of conspiracy to engage in forced labor; Medina was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on a charge of forced labor; and Victoria was sentenced to 15 months on a charge of conspiracy.

Victoria and Medina pleaded guilty to the charges on June 21, 2021, in federal court in Brunswick. Mendoza pleaded guilty on Aug. 16, 2021.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Mendoza and Medina are Mexican citizens who were in America illegally and both face deportation upon completion of their sentences. Federal authorities nabbed the three during Operation Blooming Onion, a much-broader investigation of human trafficking conducted by the multi-agency Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.

"Our law enforcement partners have exposed an underworld of human trafficking," Estes said. "And we will continue to identify and bring to justice those who would exploit others whose labors provide the fuel for their greed."

Authorities say a woman escaped Mendoza's grasp in Wayne County in November 2019 after he was arrested and jailed for threatening her and two other women. But upon release from jail, Mendoza tracked her down to a home in Glynn County, taking her back at knifepoint in front of children she had been babysitting.

Glynn County police responded to the residence where the kidnapping occurred on Nov. 4, 2019, at which time they learned Mendoza's name and address, according to a county police report. As a result, Mendoza was arrested by Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputies on Nov. 8 in Wayne County, according to the county police report.

Inside Mendoza's mobile home, federal authorities said they found an eerie shrine to Santa Muerte (St. Death) garlanded with the woman's hair and blood, indicating that he may have intended to kill her. Mendoza threatened the woman, raped her and tricked into believing they were married in his efforts to control her, authorities said.

Feds say Mendoza fronted an operation that provided laborers and workers to area farms and businesses. He recruited the people from Central American countries under deceptive practices. Mendoza charged a fee to hundreds of Central American citizens to procure for them H-2A visas, which allows temporary entrance to the U.S. for work purposes. Once the people were here, Mendoza kept their identification papers. If they protested, he threatened to harm family members back in their homelands. They were forced to work for little to no pay and were housed in wretched quarters.

Those who hired the workers thought they were doing so legitimately through the H-2A visa program, Estes said. Mendoza used this illegal operation to recruit more than 500 Central American citizens between August 2018 and November 2019, authorities said.

"Mendoza, Medina and Victoria misused the H-2A program in order to enrich themselves at the expense of foreign workers and American employers," said Matthew Broadhurst, special agent in charge of the U.S. Department of Labor's Atlanta office.

From April to October of 2020, Medina ran a similar scam to lure Central Americans to Glynn and Effingham counties under the pretense of legitimately working under H-2A visas. He too withheld their identification papers and subjected them to forced labor and poor conditions.

A naturalized citizen, Victoria pleaded guilty to providing his identification to Medina for use in applying for the visas. He also transported people from housing to work, receiving $600 per week to do so.

Operation Blooming Onion included agents with U.S. Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Borders, the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service and the FBI. The case against Mendoza, Medina and Victoria was prosecuted by U.S. Assistant Attorneys Tania D. Groover and Greg Gilluly.