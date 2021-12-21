Three sentenced to prison for 2017 murder of Domino's delivery driver

Roxann and Richard LaBar circa 2002

Israel Berrios crouched in the bushes outside of an East Stroudsburg University building and waited. His girlfriend placed the order.

One pepperoni pizza and cinnamon sticks, she told police later. Richard LaBar arrived in a Domino's delivery car and approached the couple, Berrios still hidden from view. He stood then, pointed a sawed-off shotgun in LaBar's face and demanded money.

Berrios, then 17, had orchestrated a robbery similar to this one months before — this time, a struggle ensued. LaBar resisted, and Berrios shot him at close range in the right eye. The delivery driver died the next day on Dec. 12, 2017. He'd celebrated his 58th birthday two days before.

Berrios was sentenced Monday to 60.5 years to life in prison for second-degree murder. Carolina Carmona, who placed the call to Domino's, was sentenced to 29.5 to 60 years in prison for third-degree murder and robbery. Her brother, Salvador Roberts Jr., who drove the couple away from the scene, was sentenced to 25 to 60 years for third-degree murder and robbery.

“It was a very intense proceeding," said assistant district attorney Michael Mancuso. "Each defendant was given a chance to speak, not only to the court, but also to the family members of the victim."

Carmona said nothing. Roberts apologized to LaBar's family and said he'd learned a lot since his arrest, Mancuso said. Berrios quoted scripture and vowed to be a great man someday.

Roxann LaBar holds a photo of her husband, Richard, who was murdered in 2017.

According to police, Berrios stole $100 from LaBar before he, Carmona and Roberts fled the scene. A patrolman found LaBar lying on the ground, and he was flown to the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

“Doctors said it was not good, it was not good at all," LaBar's wife, Roxann LaBar, told the Pocono Record in 2018. "It was devastating. It was terrible.”

If he survived, he would be dependent on feeding tubes and a respirator for the rest of his life "like a vegetable,” Roxann said. Doctors performed multiple tests to determine brain activity and found none. LaBar was taken off life support at the request of his family on Dec. 12, the day after he was shot.

Detectives used surveillance footage, witness testimony, the remains of a shotgun shell found near LaBar's body and reports of a previous Domino's delivery robbery to help identify Berrios, Carmona and Roberts as eventual suspects.

They issued a search warrant at Berrios' home and found the sawed-off shotgun, tennis shoes that matched footprints found in the snow near the shooting, and a pair of women’s shoes stained with pizza sauce.

Records show that Berrios and Carmona gave police differing accounts of what happened that night. Eventually, they told the same story: Berrios demanded money from LaBar, then cocked the trigger of his shotgun when LaBar refused.

The 58-year-old man tried to fight the weapon out of the 17-year-old's hand. Berrios pulled the trigger. He, Carmona and Roberts, all of East Stroudsburg, were charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and other related charges.

The case was delayed in 2019 after a software upgrade caused a glitch in the jury selection process. A judge declared it a mistrial after its second week of testimony. The trio pled guilty in early October.

Berrios, a teenager at the time of the murder, will be eligible for parole on his 77th birthday. Carmona will be eligible on her 70th, and Roberts on his 51st.

Hannah Phillips is the public safety reporter at Pocono Record. Reach her at hphillips@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Three sentenced to prison for 2017 murder of Richard LaBar