Three sentenced to prison in U.S. District Court in Athens for dealing meth, heroine

Three people, including two from Athens, were sentenced to prison terms this week in U.S. District Court in Athens.

Stacey “Sue” Collins, 45, of Alto was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Juan Carlos Pimentel of Athens and Mexico was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin. A co-conspirator, Steven “Black” Scott, 47, of Athens was sentenced to 10 years after he pleaded guilty to a similar charge.

The three were sentenced by District Judge C. Ashley Royal.

“Not only are illegal controlled substances themselves growing deadlier due to the intentional or the unintentional mixing in of fentanyl, drug-trafficking networks often precipitate violent crime that simply cannot be tolerated,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a statement released with the sentencing.

Court documents show that FBI agents were investigating illegal drugs and firearms at Athens Garden Apartments where Rickshun Willingham was residing. Willingham, who died in June 2021, obtained drugs from the two men at a location on Lombardy Drive in Athens, according to the document.

Agents said Willingham agreed to purchase a kilogram of heroin for $77,000 from Pimentel.

Court records also show that Willingham told Scott he had “robbed the Mexicans” with $50,000 in fake money. But agents said Scott warned him to be careful.

Officers had Pimentel under surveillance and observed him make “large quantity transactions of heroin.” When Pimentel’s residence was searched in January 2020, agents seized two firearms, ammunition, $20,000 cash, cell phones, and receipts for money transfers to Mexico, according to the document.

The FBI said Pimentel is responsible for distributing between 3 and 10 kilograms of heroin, while Scott was documented as distributing 780 grams of crack cocaine.

In the Collins case, agents said that in 2018 they learned that Wheeler Correctional Facility inmate Malcody “Cody” Dinges, 44, was conducting drug deals from prison using contraband cell phones.

They learned he communicated with Collins, who traveled to Atlanta at his direction, obtained meth and took the drugs to Athens for distribution. Collins' home was searched and a 5-gallon bag of meth and $4,300 cash was seized. She was described as a “trusted associate” of Dinges, who was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in 2021.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Heroin, meth distribution in Athens leads to federal prison