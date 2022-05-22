Three separate homicides overnight in Nashville, all from shootings

There were three separate homicides over the weekend, all of which were shootings, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Two of the shootings were in the Hermitage area. The third was near Nissan Stadium, according to police.

All three happened Saturday night or early Sunday morning. All three victims were male. At one of the Hermitage-area shootings, another person was shot but survived, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Three homicides overnight May 22 in Nashville