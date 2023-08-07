Three separate thefts in Clay County; Sheriff’s office looking for help to solve the crimes

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the following suspects in three separate thefts throughout the county.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Bicycle taken outside of Walgreens

According to CCSO, on Jul. 27 at around 2 p.m., a bicycle was stolen outside of Walgreens at 42 Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The bicycle is described as a burgundy and black Roadmaster.

A picture of the subject was taken by video surveillance. He is described as a 5-foot-10 man, weighing around 170 pounds with a full beard. He was wearing a gray shirt and a grey fedora hat while carrying a white backpack.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the subject pictured in reference to a bicycle theft.

The video clearly shows the man getting on the bicycle and riding west through the parking lot toward Wells Road.

Wanted for questioning

CCSO needs help identifying the suspect(s) pictured below for questioning related to a theft that took place at 2400 State Road 16 in the Green Cove Springs area.

Please refer to this case number (2023-017905) with any tips provided.

Please refer to this case number (2023-017905) with any tips provided.

Deputies say the theft took place around 12 p.m. on Jul 7.

Please refer to this case number (2023-017905) with any tips provided.

Shoplifting near County Road 220

The sheriff’s office also needs the community’s help identifying a subject who is wanted for questioning in relation to a shoplifting incident.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office needs the community's help identifying the below-pictured subject, who is wanted for questioning in reference to a shoplifting incident that occurred at Target.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office needs the community's help identifying the below-pictured subject, who is wanted for questioning in reference to a shoplifting incident that occurred at Target.

The theft took place at around 1:42 p.m. on Tue., Aug. 1 at the Target on 1490 County Road 220. The person wanted for questioning left the story in a dark-colored sports utility vehicle.

Please refer to this case number (2023-020045) with any tips provided.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If you have any information about any of these thefts you are asked to call CCSO at 904-264-6512. You can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477) and be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000 if the information given leads to an arrest.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.