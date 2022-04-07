Three 'severely decomposed' bodies found in Irvine home investigated as murder-suicide

A map of northern Orange County shows the location of a home in Irvine where three bodies were found

Authorities in Irvine are investigating a possible murder-suicide after the remains of three people were found inside a home Wednesday morning.

Officers were called at 10:30 a.m. to do a welfare check at 58 Riverboat, which is on the northern end of the city near North Tustin, according to the Irvine Police Department.

"Extended family members of the residents of the home reported to Canadian authorities they had been unable to reach the residents for over one year and were concerned," police said.

Canadian authorities asked Irvine police to check on a father, mother and their adult son, who are believed to have lived in the home, police said.

"Responding officers entered the home and discovered three severely decomposed bodies inside that appeared to be adults," police said.

The home didn't have any signs of forced entry, and there were "some indications" that the deaths were tied to a "domestic related incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," police said.

Further information was not available Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Det. Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or email him at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.