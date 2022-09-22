Three sheriff's office employees out after staging wrestling matches with inmates

.

LANCASTER − One Fairfield County sheriff deputy was fired and two correction officers resigned following a late June incident in which they were wrestling with inmates on the second shift, Sheriff Alex Lape said Thursday.

He said correction officer Kyle Archibald, Dep. Shawn Pettit and correction officer Landon Talbott staged matches with three inmates. There were no injuries and Lape said one of the inmates said the matches were "purely consensual" and the inmates and employees shook hands and hugged following the matches.

Lape said correction officer Kayla Doss was given a 10-day paid suspension as part of the incident.

'In 30 years I thought I'd seen just about everything'

"We didn't become aware of it for five days," Lape said. "One of the other employees waited five days and then went to her supervisor and reported it. At that particular time when supervision became aware we placed the three on administrative leave.

"In 30 years I thought I'd seen just about everything. I saw that video and I said you've got to be kidding. I don't know whether they (employees) took the bait of the challenge from the inmates. I don't know. I couldn't get really a direct answer on that."

Lape said two of the employees had previous disciplinary actions against them. But he wasn't sure of the details or which ones yet.

Sheriff calls actions 'ridiculous' and 'unacceptable'

The matches occurred in the confinement area of the jail. Lape said the match was a one-time event to the best of his knowledge. He said the 10-minute incident was embarrassing.

"This is ridiculous," Lape said. "It's unacceptable behavior and it won't be tolerated. The people of the county elected me to manage their jail and I'm going to do that to the best of my ability. I'm certain that they would not approve of this kind of stuff. It tarnishes the reputation of all the men and women of the sheriff's office that are doing this job for the right reasons."

Lape said he contacted county prosecutor Kyle Witt's office to investigate the incident upon learning of it. That office interviewed the three employees and the three inmates involved and declined to pursue criminal charges. Lape said his office then commenced a lengthy internal investigation and scheduled disciplinary hearings with the three involved in the wrestling matches.

Story continues

Wrestling match a violation of several rules of conduct

Archibald and Pettit resigned before their hearings and Talbott was fired before his hearing. Lape said Talbott filed a grievance which will soon go to arbitration. Lape said Talbott's termination will either be upheld or he will be reinstated depending on the arbitrator's ruling.

He said the wrestling match was a violation of several rules of conduct.

"It's pretty obvious you can see how that could have gone bad in 100 different ways," Lape said. "As i said, it's unacceptable behavior and it's not going to be tolerated."

Lape said some employees who just completed training will fill the spots of the three employees who left. He said there will probably be some overtime in play as well.

He also said Doss won't serve her suspension on 10 consecutive days.

"The sergeant will be scheduling which days of which week and how many that employee will be taking off as part of that discipline," Lape said.

