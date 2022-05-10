Three shoot homeless man to death and steal shoes off his feet, Texas police say

A homeless man was shot to death and his killers stole the shoes off his feet, Texas police told news outlets.

Houston authorities found the victim dead in a strip mall parking lot on the city’s west side early in the morning Tuesday, May 10, KTRK reported.

The man got into a fight with three others around 3 a.m. and one of the suspects pulled out a gun and opened fire, killing the homeless man, the Houston Chronicle reported. Then the trio took his shoes, got into a van and drove away.

According to police, there is a homeless encampment located near the strip mall, KPRC reported.

Police did not say what led to the altercation, according to news outlets, but an investigation is underway.

Homeless man stabbed several times after coming to robbery victim’s aid, Texas cops say

Teen clings to chain-link fence as accused kidnapper drags her to car, Ohio cops say

Woman accused of killing brother and boyfriend found dead in woods, Michigan cops say

Woman’s cellphone video shows friend accidentally shoot her in the head, TX cops say