Three shooting victims 'not confrontational guys'; few details released in incident

FORT PIERCE − The three men who were shot – two fatally – last week were “not confrontational guys,” according to a woman who said she’s a family member of two and friend of the third.

“They're not troublemakers. They're not people in the community that's causing trouble,” Takisha Brianvil said. “They're not toting guns.”

The incident occurred Friday as Fort Pierce Police about 7:40 p.m. went to a report of shots fired at a convenience store in the 2400 block of Avenue D.

Police determined three men, ages 44, 45 and 51, had been shot. All were taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce where the elder two died, police said. The 44-year-old man was in critical condition.

Police arrested Alah Nawef Shehadeh, 32, on two counts of homicide/murder without premeditation and one count of attempted homicide/murder without premeditation.

Brianvil said one of the men who died is Kenny Lifhred, her first cousin. The other man who passed, she said, is Roderick Lampkin, a close family friend. The man who was injured she identified as JJ Bryant, her cousin’s husband.

She said all three hung out together.

“They was killed for nothing. These guys, they didn't do anything,” Brianvil said. “They didn't have anything. They was wrongfully killed.”

She said Lampkin was a father and a hard worker.

“He took care of his mom,” Brianvil said. “He took care of his sisters, his brothers.”

She said Lifhred “got his life together.”

“He was on the straight and narrow doing what he had to do, working, coming around,” she said.

Lifhred, she said, recently learned he had a 4-year-old boy.

“He was in his life, cutting his hair, doing stuff,” Brianvil said. “He was doing what it took to be a decent citizen.”

She said Bryant drove trucks, is a loving husband and is an “outstanding dad.”

Meanwhile, at a convenience store Monday afternoon at the southeast corner of North 25th Street and Avenue D, a handful of people sat in front of video gaming machines and said they knew the men. They said the shooting happened across the street directly to the north.

“These were good guys, they didn't do nothing, they didn't bother nobody, working guys,” Dedrick Franklin, 50, said. “Nobody can understand the incident, how it arrived.”

Lifhred, he said, was his best friend.

“All of us grew up together,” he said. “Roderick, JJ, all of us.”

'Big-hearted guy': Port St. Lucie pizzeria operator, dead after motorcycle crash

'Epitome of a public servant': Longtime Sheriff Robert C. 'Bobby' Knowles dies

Franklin and Brianvil said the alleged shooter recently opened a smoke shop on the northeast corner of North 25th Street and Avenue D.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Three men shot -- two fatally -- as alleged shooter is in custody