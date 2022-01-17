Three shootings, five victims in Apopka and Volusia County

The victim of a shooting Friday afternoon on South Central Avenue in Apopka, Steven Jackson, 26, died later while under hospital care, triggering a homicide investigation, said Apopka police, who did not release further details.

Meanwhile, Volusia County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a pair of shooting incidents Sunday morning that left four teenagers whose names were not released with injuries that were minor or not life threatening.

Deputies responded to a call shortly after midnight that three males with ages from 18 to 20 had arrived at the AdventHealth hospital in DeLand. Two had wounds from a bullet grazing their heads and the other had a gunshot wound to his forearm.

The victims said they left a party in DeLand and were driving to a party in Daytona Beach “when another vehicle pulled alongside them on U.S. Highway 92 and someone started shooting,” according to a sheriff’s report. No arrests have been made as an investigation continues, the report states.

Also after midnight, deputies responded to an unrelated shooting at a house on Lake Helen Osteen Road in Deltona, where a 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. An investigation is continuing.