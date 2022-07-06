Three shootings in the last three days: Kinston man in serious condition

A Kinston man is in serious condition at ECU Health Hospital after being shot Tuesday in Kinston. This is the third shooting within 72 hours. Police have not identified who is responsible yet.

On Tuesday, at 11:14 a.m. the Kinston Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at Pine Street and Hicks Avenue. They found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound near Rochelle Middle School. Police say they have not identified who shot him and it appears to be an isolated incident.

No age was given for the victim, but Maj. Keith Goyette said he was not a young man but “older” and was taken to UNC Lenoir Hospital in serious condition and then flown to ECU Health Hospital in Greenville. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Presently, Goyette said he had no motive for the shooting.

“We don’t know if it was linked to the other shootings or not. It doesn’t appear that way, but I don’t want to rule that out.” Goyette said.

When asked what he thought might have been provoking the recent rash of shootings Goyette said this case appeared to be “different” and not at all gang-related.

If anyone has any information that might help, they are encouraged to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Sunday shootings leave two dead

Two people are dead and two others are injured after separate shootings in Kinston on Sunday.

Officers with the Kinston Police Department responded to a home on the 300 block of Sunshine Street at approximately 4:20 a.m. to a report that a person had been shot. Officers arrived and found Kianna Newborn, 25, of Kinston dead as a result of multiple gunshots, according to the department.

Later on Sunday, officers responded to UNC Lenoir Hospital after a report of two people arriving at the emergency room with gunshot wounds. Officers say early investigations determined that all three were shot during the same incident. The identities of the two injured men have not been released.

Around 6:30 p.m. the same day, officers responded to a report that a man had been shot on the 200 block of S. Adkin St. Police found Michael Davis Jr., 42, of Kinston with several gunshot wounds. Davis was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

