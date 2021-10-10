Three shot in Baltimore overnight, one fatally

Three people were shot in Baltimore in the early hours of Sunday morning — one of them fatally — in three separate incidents, police say.

First, police were called to Southwest Baltimore’s Edgewood neighborhood for a reported shooting shortly after midnight.

In the 700 block of North Edgewood Street, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Minutes later, at 12:19 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of Forrest Street in Southeast Baltimore’s Oldtown neighborhood for a shooting. There, they found an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, and he was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

Finally, shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to a local hospital when a victim walked in with a gunshot wound to the thigh. The 20-year-old female victim told officers she was shot in the 100 block of North Rock Glen Road, on the border of the Southwest Baltimore’s Westgate and Ten Hills neighborhoods.

Police are asking anyone with information about the two shootings in Southwest Baltimore to call 410-396-2488, or to call 410-396-2100 for the shooting in Southeast. Those who wish to report information anonymously, however, can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.