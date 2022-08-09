Three shot dead after Florida narcotics anonymous meeting ends in hostage situation

(Independent)

Three people were shot dead after a hostage situation unfolded at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in central Florida, police have said.

One man was shot and one woman had been taken hostage by an unnamed suspect when officers from the Daytona Beach Police Department were called to the scene of a charity organisation on Monday evening.

A SWAT team entered the building to find the two victims and suspect dead. No further details were released about the deaths.

Other people at the meeting were able escape the offices of Be The Bridge, a nonprofit organisation that helps homeless people and others get a fresh start in life, the Associated Press reported.

Investigators believe the incident was the result of a domestic dispute.

