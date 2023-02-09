Three shot in drive-by near Liberty Park

Feb. 8—Three people were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday near Liberty Park in Spokane, police said.

Spokane Police Lt. Kurt Reese said the extent of the victims' injuries, including whether anyone was killed, was unknown.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. on the 1700 block of East Seventh Avenue. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds and administered aid before medics arrived and took over, Reese said.

Raymond Rodriguez, 19, said he and his friends were at an area McDonald's when they got a distressed call from one of the victims, an 18-year-old friend of his.

"He's like, 'I got shot. I got shot,'" Rodriguez said his friend told him.

Rodriguez and his other friends rushed to the scene trying to get more information. He wasn't sure of his friend's condition.

Rodriguez said his friend was inside a car when he called Rodriguez but was unsure if he was inside the car when he got shot. He said he did not know why his friend got shot.

Reese said there wasn't a description of the suspect(s) or suspect vehicle. Officers were processing the scene around 9 p.m. and Major Crimes Unit detectives were on their way.

No additional details were immediately available Wednesday.