Three shot in a drive-by, not far from where teen was shot by police two weeks ago

Three people were shot and injured during a drive-by shooting in Brownsville late Monday night, a neighborhood that has been saturated by police the past few weeks in fear of retaliatory shootings after the murder of a local rapper two weeks ago.

The shooting, just before 11 p.m. Monday, was also only a few blocks from a car and foot chase last week that ended with a Miami-Dade police officer shooting a 15-year-old who remains hospitalized and partially paralyzed.

The three injured Monday were all adults, two men and a woman, and the injuries were not life-threatening, police said. One person was shot in the hand, another in the leg and a third, police said, drove himself to the hospital after being grazed by a bullet.

Miami-Dade police are still looking for the shooter and haven’t released a description of the vehicle. Police said they were alerted to the incident at 2352 NW 58th St. by ShotSpotter, an electronic monitoring device that records gunfire sounds and relays the information in real time to officers.

Two weekends ago during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, police increased their presence in Brownsville because two days earlier, a popular Brownsville rapper named Wavy Navy Pooh, or Shandler Beauvien, was ambushed and shot to death while in his car in Kendall. Police said they believed Beauvien had connections to several shootings in the county’s Northside District in 2021.

Early on Jan. 16, a Sunday morning, one of those officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle and spotted it and another car near a fast-food restaurant in Brownsville. When police ordered the vehicles to stop, they sped off. The stolen vehicle got away. But the other car, a 2021 Dodge Challenger, crashed into a fence and a tree in a park only a block from where the trio were shot Monday night.

Two men jumped out and got away. A third, a 15-year-old who police say was holding a black, Glock handgun, was chased down and shot from behind, his family claims. Police haven’t released many details of the actual shooting incident, which is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Vito Corleone-Vinisee, 15, was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and resisting arrest without violence. He’s also facing charges for failing to appear at two court appearances last year from arrests in different jurisdictions. His attorney chalked that up to a change of address.

The teen’s family said they intend on fighting the charges and that they will file a lawsuit against the police department. Police have not indicated if the shooting of the teen or the triple shooting Monday night are in any way tied to Wavy Navy’s death.