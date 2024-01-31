Three shot in Edgewater neighborhood, Fire Department says

Three people were ounded in a shooting in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Chicago Fire spokesperson Larry Merritt said three people were shot in the 1200 block of West Thorndale Avenue taken to nearby hospitals around 4 p.m..

Two victims went to Ascension St. Francis in Evanston in critical condition and one was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, Merritt said.

About an hour after the shooting, police tape blocked off f West Thorndale. A delivery driver who asked not to be named said she was delivering packages on the street when she saw people who appeared to be teenagers pull up in a gray car. The teens started shooting at what she said seemed like other teens.

Merritt could not confirm the ages or genders of the victims.

Chicago police could not immediately provide details.

