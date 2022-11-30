Three shot in McKeesport

Nov. 30—McKeesport police are investigating an incident in which three people were shot Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Pirl Street.

McKeesport police told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV that the wounds suffered by all three victims are considered non-life-threatening.

The grandmother of one of the victims told the station she heard the shooting from her home next door and that the incident was preceded by an earlier argument.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .